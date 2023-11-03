Karachi Chamber Eyes Stronger Trade Ties with Indonesia

KARACHI, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, the Consul General of Indonesia, emphasized the need to bolster trade and investment cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan, given the current trade volume between the two countries is a fraction of their global engagements. Speaking at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he highlighted that the trade volume with Pakistan makes up only 4.4 percent of Indonesia's total trade, while Pakistan's trade with Indonesia is just 0.9 percent of its global trade activities.

According to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hadiningrat identified the urgency to deeply understand and tackle the challenges hindering trade expansion between the two countries. During the meeting attended by high-profile KCCI members and business council presidents, the Indonesian CG recognized the KCCI as a pivotal platform for fostering direct interaction with Karachi's business community.

Hadiningrat, marking his fifth visit to KCCI since his tenure began in 2021, commended the newly elected President of KCCI, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, and expressed his optimism for the future of Indonesia-Pakistan relations. He reflected on the historic ties, which date back to Pakistan's inception in 1947, emphasizing the Indonesian government's commitment to supporting business ventures between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Consul General shed light on the efforts by the Indonesian Consulate and Embassy in Islamabad to identify and facilitate business opportunities, leading to significant trade milestones such as the recent import of 500,000 metric tons of rice from Pakistan.

To improve trade relations, Hadiningrat encouraged Karachi's business community to engage with Indonesian trade fairs, business people, and to send delegations, fostering a mutual understanding of trade opportunities. He also stressed the importance of cultural exchanges to create a favourable business environment.

The Indonesian CG announced the establishment of the Indonesia Pakistan Youth Forum as a dynamic platform for the youth to spearhead new opportunities in the burgeoning markets of both nations.

Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, President of KCCI, in his welcoming remarks, praised the Indonesian Consulate's efforts in nurturing the long-standing bilateral friendship and identified potential areas for boosting trade and investment. He noted both countries' vibrant markets, skilled workforces, and strategic locations as advantageous for a synergetic partnership that could lead to economic growth, technological exchange, and innovation.

Sheikh invited the Indonesian business community to the upcoming My Karachi Exhibition, further reinforcing the chamber's role in expanding bilateral business opportunities.

