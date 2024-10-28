Karachi: A significant gathering convened at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on October 27 to observe Black Day in solidarity with the Kashmiri people’s enduring struggle for self-determination. The event attracted prominent local officials and leaders from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), underscoring a united front in support of Kashmir’s fight against Indian occupation.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the walk was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Fazal Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Esa Khan, and renowned sports figure Aurangzaib. They were joined by APHC General Secretary Advocate Parviaz Ahmed, Senior Leader Syed Ajaz Ahmed, and Shaikh Abdul Majid, making a strong statement of support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.
In his address to the crowd, Deputy Commissioner Abbasi declared, “Kashmir is our pride, and it is our responsibility to support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every level.” This sentiment was echoed by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Khan, who called on the international community to stand up for the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.
Advocate Parviaz Ahmed of the APHC-AJK expressed his appreciation for the robust support from Pakistani leaders and citizens. He highlighted the relentless attempts by India to crush the Kashmiri spirit through severe measures, yet he noted the unwavering resolve of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle for freedom and eventual union with Pakistan.
The solidarity walk at Karachi’s iconic national monument served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people and the persistent support extended by Pakistan. Participants urged the global community to acknowledge and actively support Kashmir’s right to self-determination and called for an end to the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
The post Karachi Commemorates Kashmir Black Day with Solidarity Walk at Mazar-e-Quaid appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.