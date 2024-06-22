Karachi police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four bandits, including one in injured condition, from different areas of the city.
According to a police report, a bandit was arrested in an injured condition during a shootout between the muggers and Saudabad police. The police also recovered a pistol and a stolen motorcycle from the arrested bandit.
The arrested bandit, identified as Shahid, was shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The police have started a further probe into the incident.
Separately, Korangi Industrial Area police foiled a robbery bid and arrested three bandits in a swift action during patrolling.
The police also recovered three pistols, stolen mobile phones and cash from the possession of the arrested accused. The arrested suspects were robbing a citizen in an industrial area, police said.
Bike-riding police officers caught the three bandits in an immediate response. As soon as the robbers were caught, a crowd of passersby appreciated the bravery of the police officers. The criminal record of the three arrested bandits showed them as habitual criminals. The accused Rashid alias Arshad Sheikh has already been jailed in a drug case.