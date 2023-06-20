Karachi cops overpower four criminals, including Lyari gangster

KARACHI:Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have overpowered a Lyari gangster in injured condition and three other criminals in different areas of the metropolis. According to a police report, a police team raided Kalakot area in Lyari and captured Farhan alias Khalifa in an alleged encounter. The police said that they had also recovered a weapon from his possession.

The police claimed that the detained Lyari gangster was linked to Jhingo Group and wanted to police in heinous crime cases. Separately, another Karachi police team claimed to have captured three alleged criminals during a raid in Pak Colony. The detainees were identified as Ramazan, Shah Nawaz, and Sarwar. The police also claimed that they had recovered weapons, snatched bikes and looted goods from their possession.