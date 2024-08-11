Karachi: In a special convocation held at Governor House, Baqai Medical University awarded honorary doctorate degrees to several prominent figures, including the Consul General of Turkey and Qatar, for their contributions to diplomacy and business. Governor of Sindh and Chancellor Kamran Khan Tesuri also received an honorary doctorate from The Mehmood Kaat International University of Niger.
According to Sindh Governor House, the ceremony was chaired by Governor Tesuri and attended by various dignitaries including consuls general, vice chancellors, industrialists, and city elders. The Governor awarded a Gold Medal to the Pakistan Ambassador to Niger, Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohi, for enhancing Pakistan’s image abroad through his diplomatic efforts. Additionally, prominent industrialists Rehan Mehtab Chawla and Malik Shehbaz were recognized for their contributions to business and exports. The Consul General of Turkey, Cemal Sangu, and the Consul General of Qatar, Nayef Shahein RM Sulaiti, were honored for their outstanding diplomacy.
The event also featured the presentation of gold medals to other notable individuals for their performances in various fields. Governor Tesuri expressed his congratulations to all honorees and hoped for their continued contributions.
The post Karachi Honorary Doctorates Awarded by Baqai Medical University for Diplomacy and Business Achievements appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.