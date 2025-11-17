Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi police arrested a suspect, Ehsan, involved in drug trafficking on Sunday evening.
Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement personnel conducted a targeted operation in the Benazir Chowk area, which resulted in the successful arrest of the suspect.
According to officials, the arrested person has been identified as Ehsan, son of Khan Muhammad.
During a search of the suspect, 45 grams of a potent narcotic substance and money obtained from its distribution were seized. Preliminary information suggests that the individual was involved in supplying drugs to multiple secret locations.
A formal case has been registered against the alleged dealer in accordance with standard procedure.
Authorities are now conducting a thorough background check on the suspect to determine any possible prior criminal record, while a more extensive investigation into the matter has been initiated.