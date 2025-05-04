Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) issued a strong demand for the government to revoke the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025.
This call to action emerged during a meeting at the Karachi Press Club held to mark World Press Freedom Day, focusing on ‘The Challenges to Media in Pakistan in the Digital Era’.
The resolution, passed unanimously, highlighted deep concerns about increasing pressure on the media industry. Participants voiced that the journalist community faces challenges to their livelihoods and is pressured to conform to powerful interests. The meeting condemned the PECA Act, urging the government to withdraw it immediately, citing threats to editorial freedom.
Concerns were also raised about the blockade of advertisements to the newspaper founded by Quaid-i-Azam, which was perceived as an attempt to influence its editorial stance, violating constitutional rights. Additionally, media organizations delaying salaries were strongly criticized, with demands for immediate payment and linking government advertisements to compliance with labor laws.
The group underscored the need for a united struggle to enhance journalists’ working conditions. Furthermore, they called for the withdrawal of cases against journalists arrested under PECA and expressed concern over the tense India-Pakistan border situation, urging intellectuals to help counter war-mongering narratives.