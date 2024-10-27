Karachi: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced the formation of a special task force dedicated to inspecting the quality of meat in the city. The task force, initiated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), aims to ensure that all meat sold to the public meets health and halal standards. This initiative will include inspections at food outlets, sample collections, and the issuing of new licenses to meat shops starting November 1.
According to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, “Mayor Wahab detailed the efforts during a meeting with KMC’s Veterinary Department officials, where measures to upgrade local slaughterhouses and ensure stringent health compliance were discussed.” He emphasized the importance of providing citizens with meat that comes from healthy animals, and outlined plans for the modernization of the New Karachi slaughterhouse under a public-private partnership.
The mayor has also mandated comprehensive inspections of all animals at the Landhi and New Karachi slaughterhouses to prevent the sale of meat from sick or weak animals. Moreover, meat shops are required to maintain high standards of cleanliness, use mesh screens to exclude flies, and face closure if they fail to comply with these regulations.
Mayor Wahab reinforced that ensuring the provision of healthy and halal meat is a primary responsibility of local authorities and that there would be no compromise on these standards. Discussions are ongoing with various organizations to enhance the functionality of KMC slaughterhouses, promising positive improvements in meat quality control across the city.
The mayor also directed the Veterinary Department to rigorously enforce the ban on illegal animal slaughter and take decisive action against those selling substandard meat, aiming to safeguard public health from related diseases. This city-wide initiative is to be executed without discrimination, ensuring compliance in all areas.
