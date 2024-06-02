Karachi, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi and Director General of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Shujaat Hussain conducted a detailed inspection of infrastructure projects in Sarjani Town Yusuf Goth, focusing on recent developments designed to alleviate longstanding local issues. The visit underscored ongoing efforts to improve road, sewer, and stormwater drainage systems in the area.
According to Karachi Development Authority, during the visit, DG KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain briefed Commissioner Naqvi on several key projects, including the installation of a new sewer line from 4k Chowrangi to Lyari Nala, and the construction of new roads and footpaths. A significant focus of their tour was the construction of a stormwater drain intended to address the chronic flooding experienced by Yusuf Goth during the monsoon season.
DG KDA expressed confidence that the infrastructure upgrades would prevent future flooding, which has historically impacted residents and passers-by each rainy season. The enhancements are part of a broader initiative to improve living conditions and accessibility in the region, providing much-needed relief to the community.