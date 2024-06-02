News Ticker: ﻿India to deploy 450 to 500 more companies in IIOJK in yatra’s name﻿Interior Minister directs to issue urgent passports to overseas Pakistanis within 7 days﻿CM Maryam approves development project for Lahore’s facelift﻿Babar previews T20 World Cup in 52nd edition of PCB Podcast﻿Punjab government launches ‘say no to plastic’ campaign from June 5﻿Police arrest thieves’ with PTCL underground cables﻿APHC stresses Kashmir settlement through dialogue﻿Hyderabad gas blast death toll rises to 10CMA CGM Team Discusses Supply Chain Challenges with Sialkot Chamber of CommercePakistan Government Launches Simplified Business Scheme to Boost Trader Compliance and ConnectivityKarachi Chamber of Commerce Urges Full Restoration of Electricity to Site Industries After Grid Fire﻿CM Maryam says police must control crime as she is accountable to 1.3 billion people﻿Taliban still better than PTI founder: Azma Bukhari﻿Efforts afoot to provide maximum relief to people in upcoming budget: Musadik Malik﻿Govt increases electricity tariffs by Rs 3.25 per unit﻿Severe weather persists in country, maximum temperature 45 C﻿Beijing awaits PM Shehbaz’s visit for enhanced joint development: Mao Ning﻿Wildfire in Azad Kashmir’s Kotli engulfs National Park﻿Tree forest on fire in Khanpur﻿Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK﻿Pakistan has highest prevalence of oral cancer: moot told﻿KP Governor House won’t become centre of any conspiracy: Kundi﻿Gold rates go down in Pakistan﻿May 9 mastermind should be the first to get punished: Kundi﻿PCG recovers smuggled goods, caputres 12 illegal immigrants﻿Death anniversary of poet RiazUrRehman Sagar observed﻿Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan﻿Interior Minister visits three key institutions in London, meets high ranking officials﻿APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK﻿Ahsan Iqbal invites Chinese entrepreneurs to contribute in Pakistan’s development﻿Interior Minister takes notice of disappearance of Vietnamese envoy’s wife﻿Daylong seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday﻿LHC moved against minimal reduction in POL prices﻿Agriculture sector has full potential to transform country’s economy: Punjab CM﻿PTI to hold seven workers’ conventions in Punjab﻿Naming of hospital depts after CM Maryam challenged in LHC﻿Pakistan Army organizes 3day free eye camp in Kasur﻿Man killed over resisting robbery in Karachi﻿Planning Minister visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone﻿PCB releases anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024﻿Hyderabad cylinder blast toll rises to nine﻿Govt committed to bring new level of economic prosperity in country: Dar﻿Indian police vehicle crushes elderly man to death in Srinagar﻿Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects﻿Pishin police kill two proclaimed offenders in encounter﻿Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Interior Minister﻿APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK﻿Minister urges devotion in serving pilgrims﻿People facing hardships due to IIOJK authorities’ apathy: Bhalla﻿(CRIME) Six killed as van plunges into ravine near Malam Jabba﻿Indian tourist dies in SrinagarSoneri Bank Announces Book Closure for Share TransfersSecure Logistics Group Announces Book Closure, No Dividend DeclaredAl-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited to Issue Significant DividendBeco Steel Limited to Host AGM After Book ClosureNishat Mills to Hold AGM Following Transfer Book ClosureMughal Iron &amp; Steel to Close Transfer BooksMillat Tractors Ltd. Schedules AGM Following Book ClosureBankIslami Pakistan Limited Announces Brief Transfer Book ClosureTPL Trakker Limited Schedules AGM Amid Book ClosureFateh Sports Wear Sets AGM Date and Book ClosureSoneri Bank Limited to Close Transfer BooksAltern Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend, Closes Transfer BooksBankIslami Pakistan Limited Marks Transfer Book ClosureShifa International Hospitals Schedules AGM in IslamabadProgressive Insurance Company Sets Dates for Transfer Book Closure and AGMOctopus Digital Limited Schedules EOGM in LahoreAtlas Honda Limited Announces Massive 300% Dividend and AGMArif Habib Corporation to Close Transfer Books, Holds AGM in KarachiCentury Paper &amp; Board Mills Sets Date for AGM Following Book ClosurePakistan Stock Exchange Shows Sustained Growth Over Six MonthsEngro Corporation Announces AGM Date and Book ClosureCrescent Cotton Mills to Close Books Ahead of AGMApna Microfinance Bank Limited to Hold AGM, No Dividend IssuedHonda Atlas Cars Announces 65% Dividend, AGM ScheduledThe Bank of Khyber Prepares for AGM Following Book ClosureJDW Sugar Mills Limited Declares Massive 200% DividendDawood Hercules Corporation to Hold AGM at MiddayTCL Launches World’s Largest QD-Mini LED TV, the 115″ X955 Max, in KarachiMeezan Bank Partners with Legends Arena to Boost Health and Fitness in KarachiFPCCI Urges Full Utilization of Wind Power to Mitigate Load-shedding and High Electricity CostsBank Al Habib Launches Cashback Rewards on Grocery Purchases for Debit Card Users﻿Army Chief, Azerbaijan’s FM discuss regional stability﻿World No Tobacco Day observed﻿Margalla Hills: Three held on suspicion of igniting forest fires﻿DFP welcomes Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif and military’s remarks on Kashmir﻿Olympian Kh Junaid appointed as Focal Person on Sports for PM’s Youth Programme﻿PM undertaking five-day visit to China from June 4: FO﻿Pakistan asks India to stop its ongoing campaign to intimidate people of IIOJK﻿Pakistan, US express satisfaction on current trajectory of bilateral relations﻿Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs﻿SECP initiates consultation on Securities Managers Regulations﻿Jammu residents decry IIOJK administration’s failure to provide basic needs﻿German delegation discusses collaboration for Pakistan’s climate resilience﻿Pakistan, Kuwait to formalize MoUs for collaboration﻿Security forces kill two terrorists in Peshawar﻿PTI allowed to hold rally in Islamabad﻿Two arrested in killing of seven barbershop workers in Gwadar﻿PM vows to provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists, investors﻿IBA-CEE hosts ‘The Future of Dispute Resolution in Pakistan’