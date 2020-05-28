Karachi plane crash is a national tragedy: Chief Minister Punjab

May 28, 2020

Lahore, May 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Karachi plane crash is a national tragedy and every heart is saddened and eye is tearful over this tragic incident. The government equally share the grief of the bereaved families and our sympathies are with them. He said that only the loved ones of victims know the grief of losing someone dear. May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families of victims.

