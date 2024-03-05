Karachi Police Chief assures SITE industrialists of priority solution to issues

KARACHI; Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Range Khadim Hussain Rind has announced the deployment of an additional 20 police personnel to the SITE Crime Monitoring Cell (SCMC), located within the premises of the SITE Association of Industry (SAI), which was highly appreciated by the members. This initiative aims to curb the increasing incidence of street crimes and maintain law and order in the SITE area.

Khadim Hussain Rind made this announcement during his visit to the SAI, where he engaged with industrialists to discuss concerns regarding street crimes, snatching, and armed robbery. Industrialists welcomed the reinforcement of 20 police personnel to augment the existing workforce at the base.

SAI President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, Former President Jawed Bilwani, Chairman of Law and order sub-committee Abdul Hadi, SVP Muhammad Hanif Tawakkal, VP Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, members of executive committee were also present in the meeting.

AIGP said that the issues being faced by industry are the priority of the police. He directed the SSP Arif Aslam Rao to immediately conduct a meeting with SAI Office Bearers on traffic issues and decide the line of action to control traffic in an effective manner during the holy month of Ramadan in SITE area, particularly in evening rush hours. He also assured full cooperation from the police to remove all sorts of encroachments from the SITE area.

The Additional IGP further mentioned ongoing anti-narcotics operations targeting suppliers of Gutka, mainpuri, and other illicit substances, resulting in the seizure of chewable items worth billions of rupees. He also highlighted a pending proposal to the Sindh government for the purchase of police vehicles, which, despite six months having passed, is yet to be approved.

Earlier, SAI President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, welcomed the Additional IGP, and presented a brief introduction of SITE area and its contribution in the employment, exports and national economy as a whole. Arbi commended the decision to bolster personnel and informed about the induction of 11 more bikes to enhance policing efficiency. Arbi also recognized the commendable efforts of the police team from SITE-A PS in apprehending the culprits involved in a Rs2.5 million dacoit in the SITE area. He announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for the team members. Additionally, the AIGP also announced one month’s salary for the police personnel involved in the successful recovery of Rs2.5 million in cash.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, raised industry-related concerns and highlighted the importance of proper training for police to proactively prevent crimes. He added that a system of carrot and stick should be introduced for the police department and advocated for an increase in the pay scale of police personnel to enable them to lead respectable and honest lives. Motiwala proposed a meeting between traffic police officials and the SAI to address and resolve traffic-related issues, to which the Additional IGP agreed.

Former President Jawed Bilwani urged for necessary traffic management arrangements at the entry/exit points of the SITE area during the holy month of Ramadan. He also highlighted the issue of non-functional traffic signals, to which AIGP Rind assured that it would be addressed promptly. He also stressed the need to post police officers for a minimum period of two years, as per the verdict of the honorable court.

Chairman of Law and order sub-committee Abdul Hadi appreciated the performance of SSP Arif Aslam Rao and gave background of setting of SITE Self-Security System. He stressed the need to start a grand anti-encroachment drive in SITE area and also complained about old-age employees of SITE PS-A and PS-B to which the Additional IGP assured to look into. He thanked the Additional IGP for providing additional ‘nafri’ and requested him not to take them back or depute at other locations as their services are required for patrolling as well as cash guard service of the Association.