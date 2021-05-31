Karachi Railways accomplishes another land retrieval

KARACHI: In continuation of ongoing “Operation Retrieval of Lands” for the third consecutive midnight, the Karachi Railways has retrieved its occupied land spread over 1.04 kanals at Latifabad No. 2 in Hyderabad.

An oil and gas station had been built illegally and was operating without any permission or entering into an agreement with Karachi railways. After successful land retrieval operation, Pakistan Railways police took over custody of the stated installation and necessary retrieval certificate, in this regard, signed by all relevant authorities has been issued accordingly.

Karachi Railways has been swiftly conducting its “Operation Retrieval of Lands” in Hyderabad city where eight oil and gas stations have been illegitimately built over the department’s land. Since kicking off the operation on 25 May, a cumulative of 8.34 kanals area has been retrieved besides taking over custody of 5 unlawful oil and gas stations. Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati highly lauded the continual endeavors of Karachi division in their ongoing Operation of Lands Retrieval in Hyderabad.