Expressing concern over the situation in Sindh, Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Amir Kashif Saeed Sheikh alleged that Karachi is overrun by reckless dumper drivers while the rest of the province is ruled by criminals, drug dealers, and organized corruption, all allegedly under the patronage of influential members of the ruling party. He criticized the Murad Ali Shah-led Sindh government for failing to protect citizens and maintain law and order despite heavy investment in security.
Sheikh stated that lawlessness and corruption effectively reign in Sindh, resulting in the deterioration of basic facilities like education, health, and public transport. In Karachi alone, over 500 people have died in dumper-related traffic accidents in the first seven months of 2025, while figures from other cities are allegedly even higher. He blamed the incompetence of traffic authorities and the provincial administration.
He further alleged that the administration is ignoring theft, drug smuggling, and extortion, focusing only on superficial changes like vehicle number plates. While party leaders have amassed wealth, the public lacks basic amenities. Residents of Sukkur, Hyderabad, Karachi, and other major cities struggle to access clean drinking water, highlighting the government’s failure to provide this basic necessity despite being in power for 17 years.
Sheikh said that despite Sindh’s abundance of natural resources like oil, gas, and coal, its citizens suffer from poverty due to poor administration. He claimed that only competent and honest governance can bring development to the province, address its challenges, and ensure citizens’ rights. He appealed to the public to support Jamaat-e-Islami and urged party members to establish community liaison groups to address public issues.
Addressing a meeting of Sukkur division officials at the Mehran Center in Sukkur, Sheikh also highlighted that Sindh, despite being a major contributor to national gas and electricity production, suffers from 18-hour load shedding. While factories elsewhere run on Thar coal-generated electricity, Sindh is plunged into darkness. He attributed this to the ruling party’s vested interests, alleging that they have exploited Sindh’s resources, from water to land and minerals. He emphasized that the people of Sindh have the first right to Sindh’s resources.
The provincial Amir also condemned the demolition of fifty mosques and madrassas in Islamabad and the destruction of Madni Masjid, calling it a cruel act and an invitation to divine wrath. Provincial Deputy Amir Professor Nizamuddin Memon, Provincial Caretaker Muhammad Yousuf, and Deputy Caretaker Maulana Hizbullah Jakhro were also present at the meeting, which reviewed performance reports, discussed security and rising prices, planned the formation of public committees, and reviewed other outreach and organizational initiatives.