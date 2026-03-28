﻿Karachi Two suspected armed robbers arrested after exchange of fire at Sindhi Hotel in Liaquatabad

Two suspected robbers were arrested after exchange of fire with law enforcement officials at Sindhi Hotel in Liaquatabad on Sunday.

The encounter took place at Sindhi Hotel in Liaquatabad area of Central District.

Police officials have identified the detained persons as Waliullah and Talha Hamid.

Following the shootout, authorities confiscated two pistols along with ammunition, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspects.

The injured men were subsequently moved to a nearby hospital for medical attention and are currently in custody. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Liaquatabad police station.