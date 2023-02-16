Karachi University teachers continue boycott of classes

KARACHI: The students of Karachi University (KU) suffered as the educational activities remained suspended and standstill on the campus due to complete boycott of the classes by teachers for the consecutive fourth day on Thursday.

The Karachi University Teachers Association also held its general body meeting which unanimously agreed to demand the release of the selection board’s full schedule for the 2019 advertisement. The protesting teachers denounced the administration for its anti-development and for the continuous financial crises, and they also demand the immediate release of January salary of the teachers.

They made it clear that the complete boycott will of morning and evening teaching and administrative affairs will continue until their demands are met. “The dismissal of Sheikh Jamia and the Director of Finance will be demanded at a news conference if the demands are not accepted by tomorrow,” they announced.