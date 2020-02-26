Karachiites would feel proud on magnificent Museum: Shafqat 

February 26, 2020

Islamabad, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and Heritage Mr. Shafqat Mahmood has stated that the Karachi National Museum, which possesses rare and valuable collection of Gandhara Civilization, will be uplifted to International standards and Karachiites would feel proud on this State of the Art museum. He said this while meeting with Mr. Alexandra Colliex, French Museum Art Advisor and Curator to Pakistan. Federal Minister has added that the Karachi National Museum has great collection of absolute master pieces and priceless artefacts but due to lack of attention in past, most of them could not be showcased yet.

Mr. Mahmood revealed that, in past, many priceless artefacts of Pakistan’s treasure were stolen and sent to France and now our government was in contact with French government to bring them back. Mr. Mahmood apprised that Pakistan is abundantly rich in magnificent landscape, grand mountains, splendid valleys, attractive vistas, hospitable and friendly folk but unfortunately, those were not introduced to the world in an appropriate way and the incumbent government was paying full attention to rise the tourism sector and secure the inestimable heritage of the country.

