Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said in a statement issued on the occasion of Ashura that Imam Hussain’s (AS) example of steadfastness, tolerance, and resistance against oppression is still a beacon for those facing tyranny and injustice. The grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) proved his commitment to protecting Islamic values and left a timeless legacy through his bravery and faith.
Cheema said that Imam Hussain’s (AS) resistance against Yazid’s rule was not driven by revenge or a lust for power but was based on principles of justice, the protection of Islamic values, and saving the Muslim Ummah from oppression and corruption. This incident teaches us that we should never bow down to injustice and wrongdoing, and we should raise our voice against injustice regardless of the consequences.
She added that the companions of Imam Hussain (AS) who stood firm with him on this tragic day set a great example of loyalty, righteousness, and supporting the flag bearers of truth and justice. The incident of Karbala teaches us to sacrifice our lives for a great cause.