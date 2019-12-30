Kashmir blockade enters 148th day today

December 30, 2019

Srinagar, December 30, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, people continue to suffer immensely due to unrelenting military siege and blockade being witnessed especially by the Kashmir valley and Jammu region on the 148th day, today. Restrictions under Section 144 remain in place while prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to be snapped. Startups have become one of the worst casualties of the Internet blockade in the occupied territory. The ban has dealt a severe blow to the small ventures employing hundreds of people.

The Internet ban has also impacted the courier services as online tracking of the courier has come to a halt. The courier service providers face the problem of contacting their customers due to blockade in Kashmir by the Indian government. Shops continue to remain shut most of the time except for few hours in the day and hardly any public transport seen on the roads. Schools and offices are open but few turn up there. The increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall added to the miseries of the people.

