Kashmir Day activities at Lok Virsa

February 6, 2020

Islamabad, February 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): To highlight the sacrifices of Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) observed February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in collaboration with Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division. Lok Virsa chalked out different programs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day through a purely cultural perspective.

The most prominent feature of the day was Kashmiri Artisans-at-Work featuring master artisans in different specialized craft fields like Peppier Mache, Kashmiri embroidery, wood carving, Namda and Gabba making, Kashmiri jewellery, Kashmiri shawl, etc. set up their stalls to demonstrate their artisanship to the visitors throughout the day. In addition to that, an exhibition of Kashmiri Arts and Crafts from Lok Virsa collection was set up in the Heritage Museum Hall. An exhibition of photographs showing atrocities committed by Indian Forces in the Occupied Kashmir was organized in the Museum Hall.

