Kashmir freedom is not far now: Shehryar

July 28, 2020

Islamabad, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Kashmir freedom is not far now and the courageous struggle of Kashmiri youth is a model for the world. Addressing the young Kashmir Ambassadors at the Parliament House today (Tuesday), he said the Indian regime has further internationalized Kashmir conflict and now the world is ready to intervene and the successive offers by world leaders to resolve Kashmir reflect the success is not far away.

Chairman Kashmir Committee also warned the youth of a hybrid war imposed on Pakistan through social media, saying that the enemy is trying to distract Pakistani youth with lies and mendacity to divide and distract Pakistani youth on ethnic, linguistic, sectarian and religious lines. He said that we need to play our role on social media by convincing the world what’s happening in Kashmir where legitimate residents are being jailed and non-Kashmiri Indians are being brought to bring a demographic change.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts