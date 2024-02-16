Kashmir is internationally accepted dispute territory: APHC

Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has said Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory accepted by the United Nations Security Council through its resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the BJP-led Hindutva government divided the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August 2019 into two Indian union territories in violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and even Pakistan-India bilateral agreements.

While condemning Modi regime’s belligerent policy towards IIOJK, he said that India’s racist regime whose hands were soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris was hell-bent on stifling every voice of dissent in the occupied territory.

Lauding the Kashmiri youth for their resilience, the APHC spokesman said, the youth of Kashmir who have taken up the mantle of freedom movement have been scripting a new history of resistance against India’s illegal occupation by laying down their precious lives. He urged New Delhi to shun its policy of intransigence and said the Indian leadership must bear in mind the fact that genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed by the dint of force.

About the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners, the APHC spokesman said, “Caging Kashmiri political leaders on flimsy grounds and holding them in preventive custody and denying them the right to a fair trial and subjecting them to inhuman treatment in prisons and terrorizing their families is yet another dark aspect of Indian colonialism.”

The APHC spokesman called upon the international community and the influential world governments to take effective cognizance of the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK and play their positive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions to make the region free from scourges of war.