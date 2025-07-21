Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan warned that the reignited Kashmir conflict, following the recent four-day India-Pakistan war, poses a grave threat to regional peace and could escalate into a nuclear confrontation. Addressing an intellectual gathering in Islamabad, Khan, also a former Pakistani ambassador to the United Nations, China, and the United States, stated that the Kashmir conflict is a central issue impacting regional stability. He emphasized the struggle for human rights, freedom, and equality in the region.

Khan explained that the recent conflict, sparked by an incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, highlighted the centrality of the Kashmir issue. He described US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented acknowledgment of the conflict and offer of mediation as a major diplomatic achievement. Trump’s endorsement of the restoration of trade further elevates the significance of this development.

The former ambassador condemned India’s attempts to link the Kashmiri freedom movement with terrorism. He argued that this narrative has been rejected by global public opinion and questioned by prominent international news organizations.

Khan contended that recent events, including the arrests of political figures in occupied Kashmir on July 13 and restrictions on commemorative events for the 1931 martyrs, demonstrate India’s oppressive tactics. He accused India of demographic change, colonization, and cultural cleansing in Kashmir, mirroring Israeli policies. Despite the crackdown, Kashmiri resistance continues.

Khan revealed that Pakistan has presented evidence of Indian interference in Afghanistan, Iran, and Gulf countries to the United Nations and various world capitals. He stressed that the Kashmir crisis is not merely a regional matter but a global humanitarian emergency. Denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination fuels instability and increases the risk of nuclear war.

Dismissing India’s economic claims, Khan insisted that genuine, lasting peace hinges on resolving the Kashmir conflict. He advocated for international mediation and implementation of UN resolutions, deeming bilateral talks ineffective.

Khan’s proposed three-point solution includes the implementation of UN resolutions and holding a free and fair plebiscite, initiating trilateral talks facilitated by reputable international institutions, and achieving a peaceful resolution under Chapter VI of the UN Charter. He clarified that this would involve mediation, judicial settlements, and the participation of regional organizations. He added that the Security Council has independent authority to address the issue.

Linking Pakistan’s national strength to its global influence, Khan urged the nation to strengthen its military, economic, and technological capabilities. Drawing parallels to Palestine, he emphasized that the plight of Kashmir deserves similar global attention.

Addressing the younger generation, Khan designated them as custodians of Kashmir’s future. He encouraged students to cultivate knowledge, media literacy, and strategic thinking to champion the cause of truth. He affirmed that the Kashmir issue is paramount, the Kashmiri resolve unwavering, and Pakistan’s commitment steadfast. The international community is watching, and history will judge those who prioritize political expediency over moral principles.