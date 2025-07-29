Minister for Industries and Commerce, Raja Muhammad Siddique, has stated that the Kashmir issue has been revitalized by the Pak-India war, gaining renewed global recognition, which is a significant achievement.
Raja Muhammad Siddique criticized politicians engaging in divisive politics regarding the reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan. He said such tactics weaken Kashmiri unity and will ultimately fail. He vowed to counter any attempts to divide Kashmir.
The minister clarified that the refugee seats were established due to the Kashmir issue, allowing refugees in Pakistan to vote on the issue’s resolution, per UN resolutions. He mentioned the sacrifices of their ancestors who ensured this arrangement, preserving the identity of generations who migrated to Pakistan. He also recounted the historical hardships his elders endured during their migration.
Siddique praised the current government and Pakistan Army, led by Field Marshal Hafiz General Asim Munir, for revitalizing the Kashmir cause by decisively defeating India, contrasting this with previous governments’ alleged neglect of the issue. He warned against subversive elements attempting to create divisions within the freedom movement and spread hatred among Kashmiris. He emphasized the need for national stability, urging political parties to unite against such instability.
The minister commended national institutions for their clear stance on Kashmir and lauded the Pakistan Army’s ongoing sacrifices in defending the country. He called for cross-party unity to thwart divisive tactics, maintain a strong stance on Kashmir, and raise global awareness.
Siddique acknowledged the sacrifices made by the oppressed Kashmiris for Pakistan’s completion. He expressed grief over the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Palestine, criticizing the alleged silence of the Muslim world, and advocating unity against injustice. He expressed hope for Kashmir’s imminent freedom and integration with Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris. He concluded by predicting a new era of progress and prosperity in Azad Kashmir with the Muslim League N’s overwhelming victory and the formation of a new government in the state.