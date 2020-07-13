National

Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris

July 13, 2020

Rawalpindi, July 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris. Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten nor forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, InshaAllah.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

