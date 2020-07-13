July 13, 2020

Rawalpindi, July 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris. Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten nor forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, InshaAllah.

