Kashmiris worldwide commemorated Martyrs Day today, honoring those who lost their lives in the struggle for freedom, particularly the 22 individuals killed on July 13, 1931. A complete shutdown was observed in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with a planned march to the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, backed by pro-freedom groups, spearheaded the call for observance. Rallies, seminars, and conferences were held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and other international locations.
In Muzaffarabad, a public gathering and rally were organized by the Kashmir Liberation Cell and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter. Pasban e Hurriatyat also conducted a protest rally at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk. Police paid tribute at the Shuhada Monument.
Meanwhile, Kashmiri political figures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were reportedly confined to their residences, preventing their participation in the Srinagar event.