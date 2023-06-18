Kashmir Premier Feeder League trophy unveiled in Muzaffarabad today

Muzaffarabad, June 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): Kashmir Premier Feeder League, a T20 format mega cricketing event aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at global level, was unveiled at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, today.

The KP Feeder League will continue till August 27, this year. As many as teams from 10 AJK districts will participate in the cricket tournament. The best performing students will be selected for the Kashmir Premier League Season Three.

Azad Kashmir Premier Feder League is being organized by Azad Kashmir Sports Board in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and Al Hayat Group.

