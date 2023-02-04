Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow

Islamabad: Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed tomorrow (Sunday) to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. The day will also be marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country. Solidarity walks will be organized in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, and Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Qamar Zaman Kaira. It will be joined by the parliamentarians and people belonging to different walks of life.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Posters and billboards will be displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people. In connection with the day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions will be organized in educational institutions across the country.