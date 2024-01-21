Kashmir Trade Alliance decries extended power cuts in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has vehemently expressed its discontent with the recent decision by the authorities to extend the power curtailment schedule by 2.5 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the KTA President, Aijaz Shahdhar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, raising apprehensions about the adverse effects of this move by KPDCL on the daily life and business operations in Kashmir, emphasized the critical need for the government to explore alternatives, suggesting the purchase of additional power from the Northern grid to meet the local demand.

“Such measures are essential to ensure the smooth functioning of businesses and to maintain the quality of life for the residents,” he argued. He said that extended power cuts were not the solution and that proactive steps should be taken to secure a more stable power supply for the region.

In addition to opposing the extension of power curtailment, Shahdhar urged the authorities to consider a power amnesty for commercial consumers. Highlighting the potential benefits of such a move, he stated, “It would be a win-win situation for both the government and consumers, as the government would generate revenue, and consumers would be relieved of pending liabilities.”

The KTA has submitted a formal memorandum to the authorities, underscoring the imperative need for a power amnesty specifically tailored for commercial consumers.