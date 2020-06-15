Kashmiri people today annoyed with India more than ever before: Foreign Minister

June 15, 2020

Islamabad, June 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Kashmiri people are today annoyed with India more than ever before. Responding to the fake statement of the Indian Defense Minister, he challenged him to visit Muzaffarabad and gauge whether the Kashmiris support him. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he or the Prime Minister Imran Khan could be invited to Srinagar to see how many people listen to them. He said the Modi government is completely mistaken.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts