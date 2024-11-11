Kashmiri students were forced to trim their beards at a college in the Karnataka state of India.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, over two dozen Kashmiri students at a college in Bengaluru were facing undue restrictions regarding their personal appearance, specifically the growing of beards in accordance with their cultural and religious practices.
The college administration has mandated that students either trim their beards to a ’01’ trimmer length or be clean-shaven as a condition for participating in college activities and entering the premises, particularly for clinical duties,
Students who do not comply with this directive are being marked absent during clinical duties, negatively impacting their academic records and attendance.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek his intervention after Kashmiri students were forced to trim their beards at the college in the state.
In a letter, the Association said that over two dozen Kashmiri students at a college in Bengaluru were facing undue restrictions regarding their personal appearance, specifically the growing of beards in accordance with their cultural and religious practices.