Kashmiri Youth Detained Under Controversial Law, Intense Search Operations Ongoing in Jammu Region



Srinagar: In the latest crackdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian police have detained a Kashmiri youth under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law widely criticized for its harsh provisions, in the Baramulla district.





According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth, identified as Bashir Ahmad, was arrested during a house raid in the Chandoosa area and has since been incarcerated in Central Jail, Srinagar. The PSA allows for detention without trial, a practice that has been condemned by human rights organizations globally.





Concurrently, extensive military operations continue throughout the Jammu region, with Indian troops, paramilitary forces, and Special Operation Groups conducting violent cordon and search operations. These operations, involving both ground and aerial resources including drones, are concentrated in the districts of Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, and Samba, following reports of suspicious activities.





Officials stated that the intensive search efforts are particularly focused in the Poonch, Rajouri, and Samba districts, with additional operations in the Ramgarh area of Samba district. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to enforce security but have raised concerns about excessive force and the impact on local communities.



