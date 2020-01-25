Kashmiris asked to mark India’s Republic Day as Black Day

January 24, 2020

Islamabad, January 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): APHC-AJK leader and the Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, has called upon the Kashmiris to mark the January 26, India’s Republic Day, as Black Day to convey the message to the world that India’s claims of being a democratic country are farce.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, it has been over 72 years since India illegally occupied the Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Indian troops had killed lacs of Kashmiris to perpetuate its illegal hold over the territory.

He pointed out that it was a historical fact that despite resorting to illegal and fascist means, India never succeeded in suppressing the freedom sentiment of the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. He said that the people of Kashmir had been facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades, adding that now the fascist regime led by Narendra Modi was hell bent to change the demography of the territory.

