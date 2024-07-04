The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Wednesday reaffirmed the unwavering determination of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle for freedom, despite the ongoing brutalities and repressive measures by the BJP-led Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar emphasized that the killings, arrests, and torture inflicted by Indian forces’ personnel cannot diminish the Kashmiris’ urge for freedom.
The APHC also highlighted that the Amarnath Yatra, which has become increasingly militarized and communal under the BJP government, adds significant stress to the lives of Kashmiris. He noted that the two-month Yatra results in severe restrictions, constant checking and frisking, and has adverse environmental impacts on IIOJK. The militarization of the pilgrimage, particularly since the BJP came to power and the Modi government undemocratically revoked Articles 370 and 35A, exacerbates the hardships faced by the Kashmiris.
Furthermore, Minhas stated that India is brazenly engaged in settling non-locals in IIOJK in large numbers to bring about a demographic change in the Muslim-majority region.