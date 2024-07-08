The residents of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to endure significant hardships due to the authorities’ neglect in addressing their basic needs.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area, amid a severe heat wave, several localities are experiencing an acute shortage of drinking water. Residents from Mirabad, Salfia Colony, Khan Colony, Firdousabad, SD Colony, Mominabad, and neighboring areas such as Bypass, Solina, and Aalochibagh are grappling with an inadequate water supply.
‘Amid the heat wave, we are facing severe water scarcity. Our taps are dry most of the time, and despite repeated requests to the authorities, our issues remain unaddressed,’ the residents lamented.