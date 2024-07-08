News Ticker: ﻿1,934 Kashmiris martyred since Burhan Wani’s extrajudicial﻿Rain forecast in Sindh, other parts of Pakistan﻿Kashmiris face hardships due to IIOJK authorities injustice﻿Envoy describes China Pakistan friendship as consistent source of stability in S. Asia and beyond﻿Govt prioritizes youth vocational training via digital platforms: Ahsan﻿President, PM felicitate Muslim Ummah on new Islamic year﻿SIFC facilitates for establishment of BFC in country﻿FIA ordered to take action against overbilling﻿UNHCR’s high level delegation arrives in Pakistan﻿Naqvi orders launching of massive crackdown against drug mafia﻿TV channel educating about climate change implications on the cards.﻿Tourism sector to generate revenue due to SIFC﻿Costly electricity spuring de-industrialization process: PDP chief﻿PTI launches tree plantation drive in Karachi﻿PM Sharif wants decrease in fees for LNG ships﻿PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit﻿SBCA initiates to undertake external beautification of buildings﻿Govt taking steps for development of Pakistani ports: PM﻿16,000 police officials to perform Muharram security duty in Islamabad﻿PM pays tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed﻿Ombudsman orders restoration of 101 vaccinators’ salaries﻿Naqvi orders launching of massive crackdown against drug mafia﻿Six Kashmiri youngesters martyred in Kulgam﻿Rains likely in Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan﻿Family Mango Festival-Exhibition in full swing in Karachi﻿Pak-Iran National Highway blocked over Telenor service closure in Noshki﻿Kashmirs urged to take out rallies to mark Wani’s martyrdom anniversary﻿Senate chairman congratulates Iran’s newly elected president﻿Kidnapped Karachi girl recovered from Balochistan﻿Consultative Workshop on Media Freedom Response Mapping Highlights Enforcement Gaps.World Bank expresses support for $300 million project in SindhPeoples Lawyers Forum Balochistan leaders call on Bilawal.﻿Congress denounces BJP’s anti-people policies in occupied Kashmir﻿Govt taking steps to uplift fishing industry in Balochistan﻿Army man killed during search operation in occupied Kashmir﻿APHC remembers Burhan Wani as symbol of resistance against Kashmir occupation﻿Mega event Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rainfall in held Kashmir﻿’Mango Festival’ arranged at Pakistan Association Dubai﻿PM chairs moot for implementation of agreements made with China﻿Finance Minister congratulates first female Chancellor of Exchequer﻿Govt committed to protect low-income electricity users: Energy Minister﻿KU awards degrees to 15,341 students at convocation﻿Tessori announces Rs1 million grant for PILER﻿APHC to stage rally in Karachi on June 8﻿PTI stages rally for Imran’s release﻿Heavy rain likely in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir regions﻿Senate Chairman felicitates newly elected President of Iran﻿Senate chairman congratulates Iran’s newly elected president﻿NDMA warns of floods, land sliding due to heavy falls﻿Top police officers reshuffled﻿Pak Army organizes free medical camps in remote areas of LoC﻿CM Bugti orders stern action against ghost employees, dual employment﻿National Conference pledges restoration of IIOJK’s constitutional status﻿Pakistan, US to finalize procedure of nurses employment in NY﻿Mehran Commercial Enterprises secures first export order from Australia﻿Oil tanker breaks down near Balon﻿Notorious bandit killed in encounter; three abductees freed﻿Pakistan Business Council organizes mango festival in Dubai﻿Rs2 trillion unfair capacity charges paralyzed economy: SM Tanveer﻿Pakistan looks forward to work together with Iran for peace: President﻿Info Minister expresses sorrow over death of NPC President’s spouse﻿PM congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iranian President﻿Mehran Commercial Enterprises secures first export order from Australia﻿Cabinet committee approves DISCOs Support Unit﻿Pakistan, US to finalize procedure of nurses employment in NY﻿APHC remembers Burhan Wani as symbol of resistance against Kashmir occupation﻿Congress denounces BJP’s anti-people policies in occupied Kashmir﻿National Conference pledges restoration of IIOJK’s constitutional status﻿Mango Mania held at Polo-de Paris France by Pak Embassy﻿PM forms committee to draft oil, gas exploration policyIBA Karachi and partners team up to elevate deserving studentsNaqvi meets Italian ambassador Armlini.Top meeting held to strengthen BISP technical collaboration﻿PCB unveils details of 2024-25 home international season﻿Finance Minister urges PTBA to aid FBR in improving tax system﻿Apostille legalization process to be opened for walk-ins from Monday﻿CM Murad orders strengthening provisional narcotics wing to control drug menace﻿Hindutva goons assault Muslim doctor in UP﻿Govt encouraging use of electric vehicles: Senate told﻿Digitization of tax system Govt’s top priority: PM﻿Govt to convene APC on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Info Minister﻿Martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan observed﻿Federal govt to start school meal programme for Balochistan﻿Romina briefs Deputy PM about efforts against climate change﻿Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Minister﻿Interior Minister decides to transform federal capital into city of int’l standard﻿Call to stamp out IPPs’ agreements to save Rs2 trillion﻿Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Quetta tomorrow﻿Ombudsman takes suo motu notice of LPG cylinders’ sale in residential areas﻿Raza Shah appointed as UNESCO Chairholder﻿Sindh to establish 300 model schools﻿BISP-PTA COLLABORATION TO COMBAT FAKE SMS AND MISLEADING WEBSITES﻿Civic agencies ordered to ensure facilities for Muharram events﻿Vegetables, fruits worth millions of rupees rotten due to strike﻿World Bank expresses support for $300 million project in Sindh﻿Victim family warns of protest against enforced disappearance of man﻿Pakistan needs to move towards living wage for eorkers: conference told