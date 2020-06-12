Kashmiris facing longest lockdown: President

June 12, 2020

Islamabad, June 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Kashmiris are facing the longest lockdown and life in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been punctuated by military curfews and strikes for three decades. In a tweet, he said the misery of innocent Kashmiris is under brutal occupation. He said God willing, Kashmir will definitely become free.

