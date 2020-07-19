Kashmiris observed Accession to Pakistan Day on both sides of LoC

July 19, 2020

Islamabad, July 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day on Sunday with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

On this day in 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

As per the understanding behind the Partition Plan of the British India, the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries. The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organisations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Hilal Ahmad War, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Umar Aadil Dar, Javed Ahmad Mir, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammed Yousuf Naqash, Manzoor Ghazi, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Ummat-e-Islami, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and Pairwaan-e-Wilayat in their statements in Srinagar said, decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

On the other hand, an analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that over 450,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation and its Accession to Pakistan during the last over seven decades.

The report said that the celebrations of Pakistan National Day, raising of its National Flag, singing of Pakistan’s National Anthem, raising of slogans in favour of Pakistan and burial of Kashmiri martyrs, shrouded in Pakistani Flag, vindicate the fact that the people of Kashmir have strong commitment with the Islam Republic of Pakistan.

Speakers at a roundtable organized by APHC-AJK chapter in Islamabad, today, on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan Day said that Kashmiri people had ascertained their destiny to be a part of Pakistan. Former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan chaired the event while AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was the special guest.

And in occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Anchar area of Soura in the Srinagar outskirts. Meanwhile, the APHC leader, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu expressed grave concern over the new construction policy approved by the Indian authorities for Jammu and Kashmir. He said the policy has paved the way for Indian forces to occupy Kashmiris’ lands and carry out construction and other activities.

