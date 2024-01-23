Kashmiris seeks right to self-determination movement

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris living in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and abroad are offering unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, that the Kashmiris had been resisting India’s illegal occupation of their motherland for the past over seventy-five years.

The report said in order to continue its illegal and military hold on Jammu and Kashmir, India had martyred over five lakh Kashmiris since 1947. It maintained that Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel in their bid to suppress the ongoing demand of right to self-determination in IIOJK had martyred over 96 thousand Kashmiris men, women and teenagers, including 7,325 in custody and fake encounters, and subjected at least eight thousand others to custodial disappearance since 1989 till date.

The report said, the people especially the youth are giving their hot blood for the sacred cause of Kashmir from Indian subjugation and the Hindutva BJP regime will not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice through use of brute force and military might policies.

It said, Kashmiri people are carrying on their struggle despite facing losses of precious lives, honour and property and the Indian policy of repression will only fortify their determination to achieve their cherished goal of freedom. The IIOJK people’s courage has proven that they would not submit to Indian brutal tactics, it added.

The report pointed out that the international law gives the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for freedom from Indian bondage. It said the brutalities of Indian troops are no match for the valiant Kashmiris and New Delhi will have to surrender to their courage and resolve.

The report maintained that gross human rights violations by Indian forces and their agencies in IIOJK pose a challenge to the world conscience and the international community should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian state terrorism and political injustice which they are facing since 1947.