Srinagar: Posters urging the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to unite against Indian occupation have appeared in Srinagar.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, the posters, displayed by various pro-freedom organizations, hail the bravery and resilience of the Kashmiri people and call for open defiance against Indian rule in the occupied territory.
The posters also pay tribute to the martyrs of Choota Bazar Srinagar, emphasizing the need for a collective action to end colonial enslavement and demand freedom.