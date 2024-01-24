Kashmiris urged to observe Jan 26 as Black Day

Srinagar: The people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir through posters appearing in different areas have been urged to observe the Indian Republic Day on January 26 (Friday) as Black Day and boycott all Indian official celebrations to be held in this regard.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, the posters displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and various other pro-freedom organizations said that India has no legal or moral justification to celebrate its Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as it has illegally occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The posters continue to surface for the last one week in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

Terming the so-called Indian Republic Day celebrations in occupied Kashmir a cruel joke, the posters read that India should read the clear message from the people of Kashmir that they totally reject its illegal occupation of their homeland.

The Kashmiri people have been asked to observe strike and hoist black flags on January 26 to send a message to the world that it is not a Republic Day but a Black Day for them.

The posters, also circulating on social media, have further asked the people to hold special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs on the anniversaries of the massacres of Handwara (January 25) and Kupwara (January 27).

It is to be mentioned here that at least 21 Kashmiris were martyred and dozens others injured after Indian troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in Handwara town on January 25 in 1990. The troops had shot dead 27 innocent Kashmiris and injured several others on January 27 in 1994 in Kupwara town to punish them for observing shutdown on Indian Republic Day, a day ago in that year.