Kashmiris victims of Indian oppression since decades: Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan, Malak Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, has said purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day was to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In his statement issued by the Governor’s Secretariat on Sunday on the eve of Kashmir day, he said the whole world knew that the people of Kashmir had been the victims of Indian oppression and repression for the last many decades and to stop the struggle of Kashmiris for independence, various kinds of atrocities were being being committed against them.

Purpose of celebrating February 5 as Kashmir Day against the oppression of India was to support the struggle of Kashmiri brethren for their independence, said he, adding that it had been the stance of Pakistan from the outset to grant self determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations, enabling people of Kashmir to decide their own fate. Kakar said that it was inevitable to divert the attention of international community towards the issue of Kashmir and form international public opinion in favour of the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan had not only seconded the genuine stance of Kashmiri brethren at any responsible forums, but had also highlighted atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said he, adding that Kashmiri brethren would receive the moral and diplomatic support of Pakistan till the right of self determination was not granted to them.