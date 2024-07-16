In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a thousand-strong 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar transformed into a show of solidarity with Palestinians, with mourners defying authorities by waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, IIOJK authorities have strictly prohibited pro-Palestinian demonstrations since the Israeli attack on Gaza, even closing the historic Jamia Masjid multiple times to prevent support for Palestine.
The traditional 8th Muharram procession began at Guru Bazar, passed through Jehangir Chowk and ended at Dalgate in Srinagar. Many participants waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans supporting Palestine as they marched through the city center. Numerous young people wore badges depicting Palestinian flags.