llegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Masarat Alam Butt paid tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani and his associates comrades on their martyrdom anniversary.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, Mr Butt in his message on the eighth martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani from Tihar Jail urged the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control to organize protest rallies, seminars and other programmes to pay tributes to martyr Burhan Wani and his companions, who lit the candle of Kashmir’s freedom movement with their blood.
The APHC Chairman said that Burhan Wani was a symbol of fear for imperialist India and a role model for the people of Kashmir, especially the youth, who sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause.