Kazakh President felicitates Shehbaz on re-election as PM

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended felicitations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his re-election as Prime Minister.

In a letter written to Shehbaz Sharif, he expressed hope that under his wise and able leadership, Pakistan will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet stronger and more prosperous society, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Kazakh President said his country highly values its partnership with Pakistan and is committed to further broaden political dialogue and economic engagement.