KCCI appoints Chairmen for 18 sub-committees, three special committees

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appointed Chairmen of 18 sub-committees and three special committees for the year 2022-23.

Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed and Vice President KCCI Mohammad Haris Agar, while congratulating the newly appointed chairmen of all sub-committees, extended full support and cooperation to the Chairmen of various Sub-Committees which have been formed to facilitate the business and industrial community of Karachi.

They hoped that the newly appointed chairmen will try their best to effectively highlight and resolve the genuine issues being confronted by the business and industrial community and utilize all available resources to further improve the image of Karachi Chamber.

According to details, GST and SRB Sub-Committee will be headed by Shoaib Ahmed Faridi, Federal Taxation Sub-Committee by Abu Bakar Shamsi, Exports/ Special Economic Zones Sub-Committee by Junaid ur Rehman, Customs and Valuation Sub-Committee by Muhammad Arif, Import, Anti-Smuggling, Quarantine and Certifications Sub-Committee by Shaikh Muhammad Waseem, Industry and Environment Sub-Committee by Kashif Shaikh, Banking and Insurance Sub-Committee by Asim Ajaz, Fairs, Exhibitions and Trade Delegations Sub-Committee by Altaf Ghaffar, Law and Order Sub-Committee by Haji Asif, Communication Sub-Committee by Nasir Riaz, Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison Sub-Committee by Zia ul Arfeen, Public Sector Utilities, Power and Gas Sub-Committee by Muhammad Aamir Churra, Provincial and Local Taxes Sub-Committee by Tariq Ikram, Maritime Affairs Sub-Committee by Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Health and Education Sub-Committee by Farhan Ashrafi, WTO, IPR, FTA and Regional Trade Sub-Committee by Shamim Ahmed, Women Entrepreneurs Sub-Committee by Durre Shahwar Nisar and Housing and Real Estate Sub-Committee by Asif Younus.

Moreover, Special Committee for International/ Legal Affairs and Implement MoUs/ ICC/ WCF will be led by Junaid Esmail Makda, Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition by Muhammad Idrees and Special Committee for Small Traders by Abdul Majid Memon.