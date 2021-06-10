KCCI hails selection of judicial members in Customs Appellate Tribunal

Karachi, June 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) M Shariq Vohra has congratulated Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem for selecting judicial members in the Customs Appellate Tribunal and the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue all over Pakistan.

In a statement issued Tuesday, President KCCI hoped that the appointments would help expedite recovery of stuck-up revenues and would be a remedy for dealing with the menace of harassment suffered by the taxpayers. “The Karachi Chamber of Commerce wishes success to the new appointees in performing their national duties,” he added.

