The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) Geneva has announced a new partnership aimed at setting out the framework of cooperation between the ITC and the KCCI on women’s empowerment in particular to increase the market competitiveness of women-led businesses and women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.
The MoU was signed on August 8th 2024, at KCCI. The signatories included Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh, President KCCI, Mr Escipion Joaquin Oliveira Gomez, Director of the Division of Enterprise Competitiveness and Institutions at the International Trade Centre; and Junaid Makda, former President KCCI and Chairman of the Special Committee for International/Legal Affairs and Implementation of MOUs/ICC/WCF.
During the ceremony, Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh, President KCCI extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests, expressed enthusiasm for the deepening relationship between KCCI and ITC, and highlighted a strong commitment to enhancing collaboration.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Junaid Makda, former President of KCCI and Chairman of the Special Committee for International/Legal Affairs and Implementation of MOUs/ICC/WCF, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed representatives from the International Trade Centre. He said this strategic partnership between KCCI and the ITC will further strengthen their collaboration, and emphasized that this landmark milestone will pursue deeper cooperation and advance their mutual objectives in the future.
In conjunction with the MoU, the International Trade Centre (ITC) conducted a specialized training workshop on Digital Marketing and Canva at the KCCI on August 8th-9th 2024. This event, in partnership with the KCCI, has provided invaluable insights into branding and design fundamentals, optimizing online presence, and crafting impactful marketing materials. This training has benefited more than 50 women-led businesses in Karachi, with a focus on those in the textile and apparel, women’s accessories, and home décor sectors.