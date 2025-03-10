The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) today urged its members to renew their membership by March 31, 2025, to prevent automatic cancellation.
According to KCCU, the membership renewal process for the 2025-26 term is currently underway. As per the Trade Organizations Act 2013, members must submit the prescribed fee along with proof of income tax and sales tax returns, if applicable.
KCCI has informed members through letters, emails, and SMS alerts about the deadline. Those failing to renew by March 31 will have their membership automatically revoked and will be required to complete the full re-admission process.
To facilitate payments, KCCI has provided multiple options. Members can pay online, through bank challans at Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank, and Faysal Bank, or by submitting a pay order directly at KCCI. Payment receipts and tax return documents must be sent to KCCI for confirmation.
Members who have not received a payment challan can contact the KCCI Membership Department during office hours for assistance. The chamber is also issuing membership cards and certificates required for business operations.