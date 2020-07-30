KCR’s 10km track restored

July 30, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan Railways completely rehabilitated 10 km track from City to Shah Abdul Latif Stations.

Consequent upon the directives of Supreme Court pertaining to the revival of Karachi Circular Railways KCR within the stipulated time frame, the Pakistan Railways has completely restored 10 kilometers of KCR track from City to Shah Abdul Latif stations.

The restored track comprises a significant portion of the 14 kilometers long track from City to Orangi stations that Pakistan Railways intends to restore during the first phase of KCR revival. The second phase of KCR track rehabilitation includes construction of underpasses and fly overs at different areas in Nazimabad, Gulshan Iqbal etc. where the track would be restored only with the active cooperation of Sindh government.

While commenting on the occasion of 10 km track rehabilitation, Project Director KCR Ameer Muhammad Daudpota said that Pakistan Railways had been smoothly heading towards the restoration of historic KCR project that had now became absolutely certain. “The rehabilitation of track from City to Shah Abdul Latif stations is the biggest milestone achieved as yet during the revival process,” said the PD KCR.

Related Posts