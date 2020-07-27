KE claims restoring power supply after heavy rain

July 27, 2020

KARACHI:On account of torrential rains followed by urban flooding in parts of Karachi, power supply to low-lying areas of Orangi, Korangi, Defence, Baldia, Gulshan and Bin Qasim as well as in areas with a high incidence of kundas was temporarily suspended in the interest of public safety.

KE teams remained engaged in restoring rain-affected areas as soon as safely possible in view of the standing water caused due to drainage challenges. KE management also remained in close coordination with city administration for drainage of standing water necessary for power restoration.

According to KE Spokesperson, “KE teams remained fully alert following prediction of rain and responded swiftly to restore electricity to affected areas. While waterlogging in low-lying and different other areas caused difficulty in restoration work, power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, KWSB pumping stations, and the airport was ensured and teams responded swiftly in case of any interruptions.”

The power utility regrets inconvenience caused to customers due to inclement weather. Consumers are advised to stay away from any broken wires, electrical poles and transformers especially during rainy and windy weather and also avoid using illegal means (kundas) to abstract power.

KE teams continue to monitor the situation and teams remain alert in view of the prediction of more rain over the next two days. KE teams are available round the clock to address any localised faults and customers should register via sms on 8119 for regular power supply updates. However, localised faults can be reported using the KE Live App or 118 helpline.

