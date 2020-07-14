KE load shedding brings grave miseries on patients of city hospitals

July 14, 2020

KARACHI:Hours long power breakdown in Karachi has increased the patients’ miseries in private and public hospitals of Karachi while a big number of patients had to leave the hospital without treatment due to intense hot day and non-availability of light at Outdoor Patients Departments.

Sources at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) told PPI that hours long load-shedding had adversely affected the routine operational work in the hospital and its administration was facing grave hardships in patient management.

The power failure are causing trouble not only to patients but also to medical staff in the hospital. Although K-Electric management had already exempted the major health facilities from load shedding, but due to some technical fault load shedding has badly affected operational work of the institution since couple of days.

All the major hospitals of Karachi like Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and other health facilities were also facing similar situation. The prolonged announced and unannounced load shedding in major hospitals of Karachi city have badly affected patient care. The hours long power failure on daily basis had compelled doctors to postpone elective surgeries and other routine work.

The administration of hospitals appealed to the K-Electric management to exempt the hospitals from announced and unannounced load-shedding on permanent basis as the staff perform their duties without any hurdle round-the-clock.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, said the JPMC administration had been facing hours long load shedding since couple of days. She however added K-Electric should fix the fault and hoped the situation would be improved.

